Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Pixel Buds and Amazon's 'Upload'

At long last, the new Pixel Buds are here. Two years after the original’s underwhelming debut, Google finally released its true wireless earbuds this week. Engadget senior news editor (and resident audio expert) Billy Steele joined Cherlynn and Devindra to explain why he called these “a revelation compared to the previous model.” The trio also analyze how Google’s earbuds compare to rivals like the AirPods, Jabra Elite 75t and Sony WF-1000XM3, and Billy highlights what we can expect from true wireless earbuds in 2020.

Then, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss Amazon’s new show Upload, with snippets from a talk with creator Greg Daniels. In short, the comedy series should be a fun, engaging and welcome distraction. Upload premieres today on Prime Video.