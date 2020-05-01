The Engadget Podcast cover art

Image credit: Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Pixel Buds and Amazon's 'Upload'

True wireless earbuds in 2020, plus hear from Greg Daniels on his latest show.

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
    Image credit: Engadget

    Sponsored Links

    At long last, the new Pixel Buds are here. Two years after the original’s underwhelming debut, Google finally released its true wireless earbuds this week. Engadget senior news editor (and resident audio expert) Billy Steele joined Cherlynn and Devindra to explain why he called these “a revelation compared to the previous model.” The trio also analyze how Google’s earbuds compare to rivals like the AirPods, Jabra Elite 75t and Sony WF-1000XM3, and Billy highlights what we can expect from true wireless earbuds in 2020.

    Then, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss Amazon’s new show Upload, with snippets from a talk with creator Greg Daniels. In short, the comedy series should be a fun, engaging and welcome distraction. Upload premieres today on Prime Video.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, theengadgetpodcast, engadgetpodcast, upload, amazon upload, pixel buds, Google, wireless earbuds, audio, Greg Daniels, news, gear, entertainment
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    29 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

    New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

    View
    Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

    Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

    View
    Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

    Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

    View
    Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

    Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

    View
    'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

    'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr