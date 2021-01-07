'Fall Guys' will add 'Doom' costumes on January 12th

It’s official: Doomguy is on his way to Fall Guys. After teasing the inclusion of a Doom-themed costume for what seems like weeks, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic confirmed that it will add not one but three such skins to the game on January 12th.

You can see all three in a trailer the studio shared on YouTube, and they’re some of the game’s best costumes yet. There’s a cute-as-hell take on the Cacodemon, a loveable rendition of Doom Eternal’s Tyrant of course the Doom Slayer himself. They’ll be available within the game “for a limited time.”