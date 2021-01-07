Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mediatonic

'Fall Guys' will add 'Doom' costumes on January 12th

Rip and tear until the crown is yours.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Fall Guys
Mediatonic

It’s official: Doomguy is on his way to Fall Guys. After teasing the inclusion of a Doom-themed costume for what seems like weeks, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic confirmed that it will add not one but three such skins to the game on January 12th.

You can see all three in a trailer the studio shared on YouTube, and they’re some of the game’s best costumes yet. There’s a cute-as-hell take on the Cacodemon, a loveable rendition of Doom Eternal’s Tyrant of course the Doom Slayer himself. They’ll be available within the game “for a limited time.”

In between seasonal updates, Mediatonic has turned to skins to keep people returning to Fall Guys. Just last month, it came out with a costume dedicated to popular Fortnite streamer Ninja. The studio added a Sonic-themed skin before that.

In this article: video games, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, DOOM, Doom Eternal, news, gaming
