The FBI is investigating the Twitter Bitcoin hack

The FBI has confirmed that it’s investigating the hack that compromised the accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Kanye West and a number of other high-profile Twitter users.
“The FBI is investigating the incident involving several Twitter account belonging to high profile individuals that occurred July 15, 2020.” the San Francisco Division of the FBI said In a statement. “At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud. We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident. As this investigation is ongoing, we will not be making further comment at this time.“