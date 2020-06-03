Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jeep

Fiat may automatically switch hybrids to electric-only mode in city centers

This could allow the cars to enter zero-emissions zones.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jeep Renegade 4xe
Jeep

As cities plan zero-emissions zones and consider banning gas-powered cars altogether, automakers are looking for creative ways to make sure their customers aren’t left stranded. Fiat is now piloting tech that could allow its hybrid plug-in cars to automatically switch to electric-only mode when they enter congested city centers, Reuters reports.

The system uses onboard sensors that allow the car to recognize when it is entering a restricted traffic zone and turn off the combustion engine. In addition to reducing emissions in smoggy cities and preventing Fiat’s plug-in hybrids from being turned away from some cities, the hybrids would also be eligible for EV perks like dedicated parking spaces. 

Fiat Chrysler is expected to launch over 30 EVs and hybrids by 2022. Already, vehicles like the company's Pacfic Hybrid get around 33 miles on a full-charge, which in many cases, would be enough to navigate around a city. The vehicle would still have access to the combustion engine for longer trips outside of restricted zones.

Fiat isn’t the first to test this approach. BMW also considered an electric-only mode for its hybrids. That included a smartphone reminder to turn off a vehicle’s combustion engine when entering a virtual boundary.

Fiat is piloting its system in Turin, Italy, and it’s aptly called “Turin Geofencing Lab.” Initially, Fiat is testing the sensors on the new Jeep Renegade 4xe. The company told Reuters that the tech could be extended to other hybrid models beginning next year and that once the tests are complete, Fiat plans to offer the system in other cities in Italy and abroad.

In this article: fiat, fiat chrysler, turin, zero-emissions, emissions, electric-only, plug-in hybrids, EVs, electric vehicles, pilot, jeep renegade 4xe, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

View
The kitchen gear that's worth your money

The kitchen gear that's worth your money

View
Zoom explains why free users won't get encrypted video calls

Zoom explains why free users won't get encrypted video calls

View
Google offers a free Nest Hub to some Aware subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Hub to some Aware subscribers

View
Sega's Game Gear Micro lives up to its name with a 1.15-inch screen

Sega's Game Gear Micro lives up to its name with a 1.15-inch screen

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr