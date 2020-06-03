Fiat may automatically switch hybrids to electric-only mode in city centers

Fiat Chrysler is expected to launch over 30 EVs and hybrids by 2022. Already, vehicles like the company's Pacfic Hybrid get around 33 miles on a full-charge, which in many cases, would be enough to navigate around a city. The vehicle would still have access to the combustion engine for longer trips outside of restricted zones.

Fiat isn’t the first to test this approach. BMW also considered an electric-only mode for its hybrids. That included a smartphone reminder to turn off a vehicle’s combustion engine when entering a virtual boundary.

Fiat is piloting its system in Turin, Italy, and it’s aptly called “Turin Geofencing Lab.” Initially, Fiat is testing the sensors on the new Jeep Renegade 4xe. The company told Reuters that the tech could be extended to other hybrid models beginning next year and that once the tests are complete, Fiat plans to offer the system in other cities in Italy and abroad.