Fiat may automatically switch hybrids to electric-only mode in city centers

As cities plan zero-emissions zones and consider banning gas-powered cars altogether, automakers are looking for creative ways to make sure their customers aren’t left stranded. Fiat is now piloting tech that could allow its hybrid plug-in cars to automatically switch to electric-only mode when they enter congested city centers, Reuters reports.
The system uses onboard sensors that allow the car to recognize when it is entering a restricted traffic zone and turn off the combustion engine. In addition to reducing emissions in smoggy cities and preventing Fiat’s plug-in hybrids from being turned away from some cities, the hybrids would also be eligible for EV perks like dedicated parking spaces.