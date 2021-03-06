Ford brings back the Maverick name for a new compact truck

After a number of leaks and spy photos (you can see more than a few over on Autoblog) Ford has confirmed it's building a new compact pickup. Dubbed Maverick, it revives a name that was originally used for a sporty compact coupe/sedan Ford sold in the 70s as it attempted to pitch more fuel-efficient vehicles.

So far, all Ford has confirmed is the name, the style and that it will officially reveal the vehicle on June 8th with an assist from actress Gabrielle Union to introduce "something you didn't see coming." Oh, and of course the fact that the Maverick is Ford's first vehicle to debut on its new TikTok channel.

The leaked pictures show clearly that Maverick is a smaller (and presumably cheaper) truck than Ford's F-150 or Ranger, that will likely share a platform with the Escape and the recently-introduced Bronco Sport. As far as what's under the hood, we can only guess, even considering Ford's recent push for electrification that has brought in the hybrid F-150 as well as electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

The Bronco SUVs didn't include hybrid or EV options out of the gate, while the Escape does have a hybrid version, but we'll find out everything next week before the 2022 Maverick goes on sale this fall.