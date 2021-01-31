'Fortnite' promo offers two months of Disney+ if you spend real money

The rumors were true: Epic Games is sweetening the pot for Fortnite players willing to buy cosmetic items. As The Verge reports, Epic is launching a promotion that gives you two months of free Disney+ service if you spend real money in Fortnite, including purchases for (but not using) V-Bucks. The offer covers any outlays you’ve made between November 6th at 10AM Eastern through the end of 2020, although you’ll have to wait until November 10th at 7PM to claim your subscription. Codes expire January 31st, 2021.

The promo isn’t available everywhere. It’s limited to 21 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and large parts of Europe (France is a glaring exception). You’ll also get just one month in Germany, and existing Disney+ users can’t tack this on to an existing membership. And remember, you’ll have to pay if you don’t cancel before the free period is over.