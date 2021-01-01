GameFly adds Elite rental subscription tiers and a movies-only option

GameFly has expanded its video game rental service with new subscription tiers, which could have customers paying either more or less, depending on their needs. To start with, it now has movies-only subscription plans, likely for those who don’t have the time to commit to video games but would like access to movie Blu-rays and DVDs. GameFly has also introduced the more expensive Elite tier, which will exist alongside the standard option, for both movies-only and games + movies subscription types.

Elite subscribers will obviously get perks other customers won’t get, include early access to sales and the ability to rent new titles on release day (via a feature called GameLock) up to one week before they come out. For standard subscribers, they need to lock upcoming titles in six weeks before release. Both Elite and Standard customers can rent 4K discs, however, if they have a games + movies account. Movies-only customers can only get 4K discs with an Elite account.