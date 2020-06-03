Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google makes it easier to use security keys on iOS devices

The changes bring added security to both work and personal Google Accounts.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google's Titan Security Keys
Google

Google is making it easier to use security keys and its Advanced Protection Program to secure Google Accounts on iOS devices. Thanks to changes rolling out today, anyone with an Apple device (iOS 13.3 and above) will be able to use Google’s Titan Security Keys to secure both work and personal Google Accounts.

Because both USB-A and Bluetooth Titan keys have NFC functionality, signing-in should be as easy as tapping your key to the back of your iPhone. You will also be able to use Lightning security keys, like the YubiKey 5Ci, to secure your Google Accounts — or any USB security key if you have an Apple Lighting to USB Camera Adapter. Google recommends installing its Smart Lock app to manage Bluetooth security keys and use your phone’s built-in key.

Google is also making it easier to use its Advanced Protection Program on iOS devices. The program is for all users at high-risk for hacking, but in particular, the company recommends that anyone working on a US political committee or campaign enroll in the program. Google is still providing free Titan Security Keys to political groups.

In this article: google, apple, ios, security, titan security keys, security keys, google accounts, advanced protection program, lightning security keys, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account due to his tweets

Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account due to his tweets

View
Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update

View
The kitchen gear that's worth your money

The kitchen gear that's worth your money

View
The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

The Morning After: Sega's tiny Game Gear Micro appears

View
Google makes it easier to use security keys on iOS devices

Google makes it easier to use security keys on iOS devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr