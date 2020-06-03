Google makes it easier to use security keys on iOS devices

Google is making it easier to use security keys and its Advanced Protection Program to secure Google Accounts on iOS devices. Thanks to changes rolling out today, anyone with an Apple device (iOS 13.3 and above) will be able to use Google’s Titan Security Keys to secure both work and personal Google Accounts.

Because both USB-A and Bluetooth Titan keys have NFC functionality, signing-in should be as easy as tapping your key to the back of your iPhone. You will also be able to use Lightning security keys, like the YubiKey 5Ci, to secure your Google Accounts — or any USB security key if you have an Apple Lighting to USB Camera Adapter. Google recommends installing its Smart Lock app to manage Bluetooth security keys and use your phone’s built-in key.