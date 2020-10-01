Google will pay publishers to curate a reliable news feed

But Google is currently involved in legal fights in Australia and France over whether it should pay for news. This $1 billion fund might be an attempt to contribute to the news industry and potentially skirt new laws that would otherwise force the company to do so. It might also prevent legal battles in other countries.

Google News Showcase is launching in Germany and Brazil today. Google has already signed partnerships with nearly 200 publications in Argentina, Australia, Canada and the UK, so we can expect to see the service in those countries sooner rather than later. Google News Showcase will appear on Android first, but Google says it will launch on iOS eventually. It will also make its way to Google Discover and Search.