Google will pay publishers to curate a reliable news feed

Today, Google announced plans to invest $1 billion in partnerships with news publishers. With that money, Google will pay publishers to curate content for a new product, the Google News Showcase. This should ensure that users get high-quality content, and it appears to be Google’s latest effort to improve its relationship with publishers.
Tech companies like Google and Facebook are sometimes blamed for the demise of the news industry, and both have been figuring out ways to promote quality content, especially in the face of rampant fake news. In June, Google said it would pay publishers for high-quality journalism, but we didn’t know how much the company would commit. In 2018, Google invested $300 million in fighting fake news and promoting reliable journalism. It’s also done things like waive ad servicing fees for publishers and offer free G-Suite licenses to small-scale journalism.