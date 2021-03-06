Pixel Buds A-Series review: Impressive features for $99

After months of rumors and brief appearances, Google has officially revealed the Pixel Buds A-Series. True to the early hints, they’re mostly the same in terms of both design and features as last year’s true wireless Pixel Buds. There are a few key differences, but the main one is that the A-Series is only $99. For that price, I’d argue there are some features you can probably live without.
Gallery: Google Pixel Buds A-Series review | 15 Photos
Design
The Pixel Buds A-Series have the same design as the Pixel Buds from 2020. Except for the new Dark Olive color option and the white version being two-tone with gray instead of black, you’d have a difficult time telling them apart. The subtle differences are the shape of the microphone openings and the A-Series has two charging contact points instead of three. The earbuds still have the “stabilizer arc” off the back that helps secure them in your ear. They’re still small and round so they tuck in nicely without extending from your head like a set of antennae. Spatial vents also return, which help keep things comfy by relieving the feeling of having your ears plugged. And lastly, the A-Series is IPX4 rated for worry-free workouts.
Pros
- Excellent features for the price
- Deep Google Assistant integration
- Solid sound quality
- Small size keeps things comfy
Cons
- No wireless charging
- No on-board volume controls
- Adaptive Sound still needs work
The outside of each earbud is still where you access the on-board controls. Each action is mirrored on both sides with play/pause and answer call (both a single press) alongside skipping tracks (double press and triple press) as the main actions. A long press will summon Google Assistant, but the swipe volume adjustment from the Pixel Buds is gone. In fact, there’s no on-board volume control on the A-Series. Google recommends you use Assistant instead, which can be done hands-free but is still slower than just running your finger up the side. The A-Series still features in-ear detection, which means the audio will automatically pause when you remove an earbud.
While the charging case is the exact same size and shape, there are some differences there too. First, the combined weight of the A-Series earbuds and case is nearly 14 grams lighter than the previous model. On last year’s Pixel Buds, there were two LED status indicators — one at the bottom of the front and one on the inside with the buds. The interior light was axed and the one on the outside has been moved up near the case opening. As before, a Bluetooth pairing button sits around back and the USB-C port is on the bottom edge. Thankfully, Google’s Fast Pair returns, connecting to your Android phone in a flash when you open the lid. It’s even remarkably quick when you have to employ the pairing button for a non-Pixel device for the first time. The days of swiping to the Bluetooth menu are behind you with these earbuds.
All about Assistant
Much like the other two Pixel Buds devices, the main allure of the A-Series is the deep integration with Google Assistant. And despite the lower price, Google didn’t cut corners on the features here. You still get hands-free access to Assistant just by saying “Hey Google” or “OK Google” when you need it. The Pixel Buds app will allow you to disable this if you prefer the long button press, but not having to reach for your ear when your hands are full is always nice.
Google Translate is also available on the A-Series. Like before, the Conversation Mode feature does a decent job translating both sides, but slight delays can make chatting a bit awkward at times. And of course, you’re at the mercy of Translate’s abilities, which aren’t flawless. Still, the feature is just as handy on the A-Series as it was on last year’s Pixel Buds and could be a huge help when international travel resumes. It’s not “real-time” in most scenarios, but it’s close enough to be useful.