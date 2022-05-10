'Gotham Knights' isn't coming to PS4 or Xbox One after all

You can forget about playing Gotham Knights on previous-gen consoles. Alongside a 13-minute gameplay demo (below), WB Games Montreal has revealed that its Batman-adjacent open world game will no longer be released for PS4 or Xbox One. You'll need a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S to save Gotham City from your living room. The studio said it was cutting the older machines to offer the "best possible gaming experience," although we wouldn't be surprised if this helped WB make the game's October 25th release date.

WB unveiled Gotham Knights in summer 2020, but delayed the game to 2022 less than a year later. The company settled on the October launch this March.

The gameplay demo, meanwhile, offers a good look at the variety you can expect. Each of the four superheroes plays very differently. You might pick Nightwing for acrobatic, melee-focused combat, while Red Hood thrives on his (non-lethal) guns. Crime-solving may rely on anything from straight-up brawling to motorcycle chases and augmented reality sleuthing. Crafting and skill advancement will be useful like they are in so many recent titles. In many ways, this is the DC Comics/WB response to Insomniac's Spider-Man games — it's a bid to combine free-roaming action with a meaningful narrative.