'Grand Theft Auto V' returns to Xbox Game Pass on April 8th

Eleven months after it left Xbox Game Pass , one of the biggest games of all time is returning to the library. On April 8th, Grand Theft Auto V will be available through the service once again for Xbox console players. This time around, you'll be able to cause carnage in San Andreas on your phone or tablet as well, as it's coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (or xCloud). It'll be the Xbox One version of GTA V, as the Series X/S and PlayStation 5 ports won't arrive until later this year.

Among the other titles coming to Game Pass this month is NHL 21 through EA's partnership with Microsoft. EA Play is included with Game Pass Ultimate , and subscribers will have access to the latest edition of the hockey series on Xbox consoles starting on April 12th. Microsoft previously announced that MLB The Show 21, a game developed and published by Sony, is coming to consoles and the cloud through Game Pass on launch day, April 20th.

Also coming to Game Pass on April 8th are Zombie Army 4: Dead War (on cloud, console and PC), Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (both on Cloud Gaming). On April 15th, ID@Xbox games Rain on Your Parade (cloud, console and PC) and Pathway (PC) will join the lineup.

Some games are cycling out of Game Pass and/or EA Play this month. Among them are Wargroove and some older Madden and NHL titles.