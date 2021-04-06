'Grand Theft Auto V' returns to Xbox Game Pass on April 8th

Eleven months after , one of the biggest games of all time is returning to the library. On April 8th, will be available through the service once again for Xbox console players. This time around, you'll be able to cause carnage in San Andreas on your phone or tablet as well, as it's coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (or xCloud). It'll be the Xbox One version of GTA V, as the Series X/S and PlayStation 5 ports won't arrive until later this year.
Among the other titles coming to Game Pass this month through EA's partnership with Microsoft. EA Play is , and subscribers will have access to the latest edition of the hockey series on Xbox consoles starting on April 12th. Microsoft that MLB The Show 21, a game developed and published by Sony, is coming to consoles and the cloud through Game Pass on launch day, April 20th.
Also coming to Game Pass on April 8th are Zombie Army 4: Dead War (on cloud, console and PC), Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (both on Cloud Gaming). On April 15th, Rain on Your Parade (cloud, console and PC) and Pathway (PC) will join the lineup.
Some games are cycling out of Game Pass and/or EA Play this month. Among them are and some older Madden and NHL titles.
Meanwhile, Microsoft noted there are now more than 50 games that on Xbox Cloud Gaming, including Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Slay the Spire. Elsewhere, there's a new feature for Game Pass subscribers on console. The Play with Friends section will show when your friends are playing a Game Pass title. You'll be able to hop into a multiplayer session with them or download that game as well.