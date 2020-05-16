'GTA V' online play suffers outage following Epic Games Store giveaway

Epic Games’ GTA V giveaway caused chaos beyond Epic’s own games store. Rockstar is warning of problems accessing GTA V for PC and the company’s Games Launcher due to “extremely high player volumes.” We’ve asked the developer for comment, but it doesn’t take much to guess what prompted the crush of new players — the Epic Games Store freebie may have led to a flood of new players who are trying the game for the first time this weekend.

Rockstar was “actively working” to restore service as of this writing.