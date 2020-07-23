The Morning After: Herman Miller unveiled a $1,495 gaming chair

Herman Miller is known for iconic seating designs, like the Eames Chair or Aeron office furniture, so what can it do for gamers? Well, this.

Herman Miller

The $1,495 Embody Gaming Chair eschews the racing-inspired designs of most gamer chairs and, instead, starts with the company’s existing Embody line, which it says is “The benchmark for pressure distribution, natural alignment and support for healthy movement.” To hold up under intense sessions, Embody worked with Logitech to add tweaks, like padding to support an “active posture” plus cooling foam. And, of course, some alien-looking blue coloring to make it stand out. You gotta have that.



Dell XPS 17 review (2020): So. Much. Screen.

Cheaper models start at $1,400.

Engadget

After going missing for a decade, the XPS 17 is back, bringing Dell’s bezel-less design to an even larger frame. Devindra Hardawar took this top-of-the-line $3,000 model, with its NVIDIA 2060 Max-Q GPU and massive battery, for a spin. Unsurprisingly, it can handle pretty much any game you’d like to see on a large 4K screen, and it ran for more than twelve hours during our testing.

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Yes, it looks familiar.

Space Force

No, it’s not Star Trek or Pontiac, this is the logo for a new branch of the armed forces.

AT&T is telling customers they need new phones now

Though it won’t be necessary until February 2022.

AT&T

In an email Wednesday morning, AT&T told some of its customers their phones soon won’t be supported by new network technology. The message urges customers to buy a new phone to ensure they’ll still be able to make voice calls. However, it slickly sidestepped that the change isn’t happening until February 2022. That’s, like, two iPhone launches away.

The email links to an AT&T support article that mentions the company plans to scrap its 3G network in February 2022. The page says: “Once we do, 3G devices and 4G wireless devices that don’t support HD Voice will no longer work on our network.” In a statement to Engadget, the company said “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and will be more clear in future updates.”

