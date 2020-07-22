Apple will provide 'hacker-friendly' phones to security researchers

Apple has claimed for years that its devices are more secure than the competition, but it was often through restricting access to its software. Now, however, the company is ready to take a different tack. It will begin loaning out special “Security Research Device” (SRD) iPhones to security researchers so that they can truly suss out the device’s security vulnerabilities.

The SRD phones are meant to be used in a controlled setting only, and will feature unprecedented access that normal iPhones don’t typically have, such as root shell access and the ability to run custom commands. Apple said that they’re not designed for personal use and must stay put at the premises of the researchers at all times. In other words, these are not meant for carrying outside in the world.