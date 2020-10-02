HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

In addition to the 14-inch Spectre x360, the Spectre x360 13, the ENVY x360 13 and the ENVY 13 have also gotten the Evo treatment. The refreshed laptops are now powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors and had gone through the same certification as the Spectre x360 14. HP is also adding a 5G-capable Spectre x360 13 to the series for those who want a laptop with cellular connectivity.

The HP Spectre x360 14 and the HP Spectre x360 13 will both be available from the company’s US website this month with prices starting at $1,200. They’re both making their way to Best Buy in November. The HP ENVY 13 will also be available on HP’s US website this month with prices starting at $900, while the HP ENVY x360 13 is already for sale on Best Buy and will be listed on HP’s website in November for at least $950. Finally, the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G will come out in early 2021. HP promises to reveal more details about its pricing closer to availability.

HP is the latest addition to the growing list of tech companies to roll out new Evo-certified laptops. Over the past month, Acer, Dell and MSI updated several of their laptop models with 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs.