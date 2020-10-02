HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

HP has announced a list of Intel Evo-certified laptops today, led by a 14-inch entry to the Spectre x360 lineup. With a 13.5-inch display, the new flexible, convertible PC is slightly larger than the other devices in the series. It’s the first Spectre x360 to use a 3:2 aspect ratio, which HP says offers 20 percent more vertical viewing space than the 16:9 ratio. Also, it’s the first in the series to feature what the company calls its “all-in-one keyboard” that includes a power, a new camera shutter, an HP Command Center and a mute mic button, along with a fingerprint reader. (It’s worth noting that HP used renewable materials for the keyboard’s scissors.)
That it’s Evo-certified means the laptop-tablet device is powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors, is fast enough to wake from sleep in less than a second and supports fast charging. Other notable features include WiFi 6 support and up to 17 hour of battery life. On the software side of things, the Spectre x360 14 comes with a Focus Mode that dims background apps not in use for productivity purposes and a new setting called Auto Color, which automatically switches the screen’s color spaces depending on the content being viewed. The Spectre x360 14 has an optional OLED display that brings a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to the device and comes in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents and Natural Silver.