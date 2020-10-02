Latest in Gear

HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

The company has also given the 13-inch Spectre x360 and the Envy laptops the Evo treatment.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
30m ago
HP has announced a list of Intel Evo-certified laptops today, led by a 14-inch entry to the Spectre x360 lineup. With a 13.5-inch display, the new flexible, convertible PC is slightly larger than the other devices in the series. It’s the first Spectre x360 to use a 3:2 aspect ratio, which HP says offers 20 percent more vertical viewing space than the 16:9 ratio. Also, it’s the first in the series to feature what the company calls its “all-in-one keyboard” that includes a power, a new camera shutter, an HP Command Center and a mute mic button, along with a fingerprint reader. (It’s worth noting that HP used renewable materials for the keyboard’s scissors.)

That it’s Evo-certified means the laptop-tablet device is powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors, is fast enough to wake from sleep in less than a second and supports fast charging. Other notable features include WiFi 6 support and up to 17 hour of battery life. On the software side of things, the Spectre x360 14 comes with a Focus Mode that dims background apps not in use for productivity purposes and a new setting called Auto Color, which automatically switches the screen’s color spaces depending on the content being viewed. The Spectre x360 14 has an optional OLED display that brings a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to the device and comes in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents and Natural Silver.

In addition to the 14-inch Spectre x360, the Spectre x360 13, the ENVY x360 13 and the ENVY 13 have also gotten the Evo treatment. The refreshed laptops are now powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors and had gone through the same certification as the Spectre x360 14. HP is also adding a 5G-capable Spectre x360 13 to the series for those who want a laptop with cellular connectivity.

The HP Spectre x360 14 and the HP Spectre x360 13 will both be available from the company’s US website this month with prices starting at $1,200. They’re both making their way to Best Buy in November. The HP ENVY 13 will also be available on HP’s US website this month with prices starting at $900, while the HP ENVY x360 13 is already for sale on Best Buy and will be listed on HP’s website in November for at least $950. Finally, the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G will come out in early 2021. HP promises to reveal more details about its pricing closer to availability.

HP is the latest addition to the growing list of tech companies to roll out new Evo-certified laptops. Over the past month, Acer, Dell and MSI updated several of their laptop models with 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs.

HP, Intel Evo, Tiger Lake, HP Spectre x360 14, HP Spectre x360 13, HP ENVY x360 13, HP ENVY 13, Intel 11th gen
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
