Strange exoplanet discovery makes a case for the elusive 'Planet Nine'

Scientists have long theorized about a “Planet Nine” in the Solar System with a strange orbit, and there’s now more evidence to suggest it’s possible. Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have determined that a jovian exoplanet 336 light-years away, HD 106906 b, has an orbit so eccentric it travels past the edge of its binary star system’s debris disk and circles every 15,000 years. It’s as if Jupiter traveled beyond the Kuiper Belt. If Planet Nine exists, this is how it might orbit the Sun.
People first discovered the planet in 2013, but it took Hubble’s accurate measurements (including historical info) to calculate the orbit. It’s the first planet of this kind known to have this kind of oddball path.