Hyundai rolls out adorable customer service robot for its showrooms

In an effort to offer assistance without any unnecessary human interaction, Hyundai has unveiled the DAL-e, a new customer service robot that is both adorable yet functional. It debuted today in a Hyundai Motor showroom in southern Seoul in a pilot operation. The company says part of the purpose behind DAL-e is to accommodate customers who’d like to reduce human contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DAL-e is an acronym for “Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience,” and the robot is equipped with “state-of-the-art artificial intelligence” designed to deliver a friendly customer service experience. It has facial recognition plus a language-comprehension platform that should allow it to communicate with potential customers.