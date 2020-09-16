Insta360 One R gains webcam mode and major image improvements

It’s only been over a week since the Insta360 One R gained compatibility with Matterport for generating 3D spaces, but the camera maker is already back with another announcement: a third major update for its modular action cam. This release claims to offer significant improvements in terms of image quality, with a new “PureShot” AI shooting mode achieving wide dynamic range faster than conventional multi-shot auto exposure bracketing. In general, shots should now be more detailed and vivid as well thanks to the higher bitrate and new color profile, respectively. Audio quality should also see a boost thanks to a new wind reduction technique plus general noise reduction improvement.

Users who go diving with their One R — which is waterproof up to a depth of 5 meters or 16.4 feet under water — will also be pleased to hear that this update comes with “AquaVision” support. This uses AI to correct underwater colors in the Insta360 mobile app or Insta360 Studio desktop editing suite. It’s perhaps not as convenient as, say, GoPro’s on-the-go correction using its GP1 chip, but some users may prefer having the option to edit afterwards instead. Either way, this saves you the trouble of attaching external filters before diving, or having to manually fix the colors afterwards.