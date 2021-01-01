UK court rules Julian Assange shouldn't be extradited to the US

A British court has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange shouldn’t be extradited to the US in order to stand trial. Judge Vanessa Baraitser said that, while Assange had exceeded the role of a journalist, the risk to his mental and physical wellbeing was too great. The US has already committed to appealing the ruling, and the case is likely to end up in the British Supreme Court, a process likely to take several years.

Wikileaks was founded in 2006, but received global attention in 2010 after publishing a series of documents about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The site would go on to publish leaked material from the State Department, Guantanamo Bay and the Democratic National Committee. Assange’s critics in the US believe that he has received material from hostile nation-state actors, including Russia.