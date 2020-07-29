Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Konami

Konami is making gaming PCs now

The "Arespear" lineup offers Windows 10 PCs, keyboards and headphones.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
gaming pc
Konami

Konami, the Japanese developer of games like the Metal Gear and Silent Hill series, has decided to enter the very crowded gaming PC hardware market. The company has unveiled three low-to-mid-range PCs with new “Arespear” branding, along with two gaming keyboards and headphones.

The PCs feature black and silver perforated grills on the front, not unlike the “cheese graters” on Apple Mac Pros. They appear to have relatively compact mid- or mini-tower designs. The cheapest model is the 184,000 yen ($1,750) Arespear C300, with an i5-9400F processor, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The higher-end option is the 338,800 yen ($3,200) C700, with a watercooled i7-9700 CPU, RTX 2070 Super graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and a 1TB hard drive. For an extra $210 or so, you can upgrade the latter to the C700+ with a transparent cover and RGB lighting.

The other Arespear products include the K100F full and K100L reduced size keyboards, both of which use capacitive non-contact keys with adjustable actuation points. The Arespeak H100 headphones, meanwhile, promise “high-quality and powerful sound.”

Though hardware might seem a stretch for a gaming developer, Konami already has a business dedicated to arcade machines. Still, PCs seem like a risk unless Konami fans are really clamoring for branded PC. The new products ship in December in Japan, though they aren’t likely to come to the US — but never say never.

