Konami is making gaming PCs now

Konami, the Japanese developer of games like the Metal Gear and Silent Hill series, has decided to enter the very crowded gaming PC hardware market. The company has unveiled three low-to-mid-range PCs with new “Arespear” branding, along with two gaming keyboards and headphones.

The PCs feature black and silver perforated grills on the front, not unlike the “cheese graters” on Apple Mac Pros. They appear to have relatively compact mid- or mini-tower designs. The cheapest model is the 184,000 yen ($1,750) Arespear C300, with an i5-9400F processor, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The higher-end option is the 338,800 yen ($3,200) C700, with a watercooled i7-9700 CPU, RTX 2070 Super graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and a 1TB hard drive. For an extra $210 or so, you can upgrade the latter to the C700+ with a transparent cover and RGB lighting.