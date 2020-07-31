'League of Legends' championship will start in Shanghai despite pandemic

At least one major eSports league is determined to push forward with in-person finals despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Riot Games has announced that the League of Legends World Championship 2020 will take place in Shanghai between September 25th and October 31st, with the finals held at the new Pudong Soccer Stadium. The developer is promising safety measures, although there are a number of concerns about their effectiveness.
Riot believed that holding the entire tournament in Shanghai rather than multiple cities would “reduce travel” and help “control the show environment.” It also said that early stages would have no in-person audiences, and that an audience for the finals would depend on “local guidelines.” It didn’t say when fans could expect details on possible tickets and safety measures beyond sometime later in the summer.