Image credit: LG

LG's latest 4K CineBeam laser projector adjusts to your room light

It can also automatically match 24-fps movies for a more cinema-like experience.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
LG's latest 4K CineBeam projector automically adjusts to your room light
LG

LG is well-known for its short-throw CineBeam projectors, but it also builds standard long-throw models, too. To wit, the company just unveiled the CineBeam HU810P 4K laser projector with some interesting features. To start with, it can pump out 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, covering 97 percent of the cinema-standard DCI-P3 color space. Better still, the “Adaptive Picture Pro” mode automatically adjusts that level to match the ambient lighting in your room.

The HU810P has two presets for bright and dark rooms, and will detect the amount of light to deliver the best picture in terms of both brightness and contrast, “even delivering a true movie theater environment if desired,” LG wrote in a press release. For cinema purists, it can automatically show movies in the original 24 fps frame rate using the “Real Cinema” mode. It also supports HDMI 2.1 with 10-bit color, delivering HDR10 and HLG HDR modes, though no Dolby Vision or HDR10+ (few projectors do that).

The laser light source lasts for 20,000 hours, meaning you won’t need to change bulbs like you would with a regular projector. It also runs LG’s webOS 5.0 platform for streaming services like Netflix. Although that’s not the latest version 6.0 found on its C1-series TVs, it’s still far superior to the built-in apps on projectors from Optoma and others. The CineBeam HU810P will arrive in stores starting January 18th for $2,999.

