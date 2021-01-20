LG considers leaving the mobile business

After nearly six successive loss-making years and a $5 billion commitment, LG may finally be ready to leave the smartphone business. The Korea Herald says that CEO Kwon Bong-seok, in a message to staffers, said that it was “about time for LG to make a cold judgment” about the ailing mobile division. Citing fierce competition in the handset market, the CEO reportedly said that he was looking at “sale, withdrawal and [a] downsizing of the smartphone business.”
Kwon, who assumed the top job at LG in early 2020, promised that the mobile division would be “profitable by 2021.” He didn’t explain how he was planning to turn around the slide, beyond launching new phones with “wow factors to woo consumers.” In the last year, however, the company has launched the Velvet (with a dual-screen case) and Wing, with its wacky flip-up display.