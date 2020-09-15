The Morning After: LG gets weird again with the dual-screen Wing

Chris Velazco said it: Weird LG is back. The repeatedly leaked LG Wing has been officially revealed, with a 3.9-inch second screen hidden behind its main one. This is by far the strangest dual-screen device so far, and I’m kinda into it.

The phone has midrange specs with a Snapdragon 765G CPU, but the potential of an all-in-one camera/gimbal combo is just wild enough that it might work. LG has struggled to break out in the phone market despite occasionally taking big swings, and this feels like the first one I’m excited about since its bendable G Flex. Oh, and there might be some kind of slider device on the way? Let’s do this, LG.

— Richard.

Sony's 'budget' A7C fits a full-frame sensor in a new compact body

Built for your new YouTube channel.

Sony’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the A7C, has an all-new compact body with an electronic viewfinder in the corner, making it look more like the APS-C sensor A6600 than any other A7-series camera to date. It’s also cheaper — though not by a lot — than any recent A7 full-frame camera so far.

The A7C will cost $1,800 for the body only, or $2,100 in a kit with Sony’s new, very compact FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens. Pre-orders are open now, and the body-only and kit models will start shipping in late October.

What to expect at Apple's September 15th event

A new Apple Watch and iPad Air are practically a given.

It’s all happening later today, but here’s a teaser of what we’re expecting to see from Apple, at a safe remote distance. It’s not a new iPhone affair — expect that next month — but new iPads and Apple Watches. We’ll probably see the Series 6 appear, but I’m more interested in seeing if Apple replaces the Series 3 with a newer, reasonably priced wearable. You’ll be able to follow the news as it unfolds starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET on Apple’s website and on YouTube.

Google’s Pixel 5 event is happening September 30th

Ready to reveal everything we already know about.

The events don’t stop. Google’s incoming Pixel showcase will take place virtually, with the taglines of “Launch Night In” and “Your couch is the best seat in the house.”

To be honest, we know a lot (if not everything) Google will reveal: 5G Pixel phones, including the Pixel 5, a new smart speaker — heavily leaked — and another, newer, Chromecast.

