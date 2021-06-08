Improve your typing speed and accuracy with this $50 tool

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Whether you’re a copywriter, a blogger or anyone who writes frequently for work, a tool that can accurately improve your typing speed is a welcome find. Once you reach your speed threshold, you’re more likely to make grammatical errors and typos, which ultimately cost you more time during the editing phase. However, that doesn’t mean you need to slow the pace down, especially when you’re crunched for time.

The Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software learns your typing patterns and improves your pace by suggesting words and correcting errors to save you time during writing. Right now, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $50 , or 70 percent off.

Lightkey learns your typing patterns and gradually predicts up to 12 words, including punctuation, letting you compose up to four times faster without losing coherence. This real-time text spelling and grammar correction software incorporates hundreds of rules and suggests relevant predictions. Lightkey pulls from over 60 built-in content domains including technology, business, law and academia to inform the predictions it makes for your writing.

This software is simple to use and works with many of the most common word writing apps and programs including Microsoft Office and Google Chrome apps. It’s more effective and accurate than Word or Google Docs when it comes to text prediction for blog and academic content. Lightkey’s deep learning context analysis capabilities will offer you relevant terms that take the context of your writing into account, and it supports over 80 languages.

Lightkey even comes with extended support for typists that are visually focused on the keyboard while writing. Though it analyzes your text, Lightkey will never submit your content to the cloud and can operate fully offline.

The most recent version of Lightkey Pro offers a lower price, new UI, new features and more accuracy for predictive text. You can get a lifetime subscription to this real-time correction app for just $50 , down from $169.

Prices subject to change.