Latest in Gear

Image credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

MasterClass is offering college students a year of courses for $1

You'll need to hurry if you're interested -- the offer expires tonight.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
55m ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

US director Spike Lee attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you’re a college student in the US who can’t just get enough of learning, you might be interested to learn you can get a year of access to MasterClass for just a dollar (via CNET). The service offers video tutorials from dozens of notable people who’ve found huge success in their fields, including Margaret Atwood, Bob Iger, Shonda Rhimes, Gordon Ramsay, Spike Lee, Hans Zimmer and Serena Williams.

Each class consists of around 20 lessons lasting about 10 minutes each, along with a workbook. It usually costs $180 for a one-year subscription to the All-Access Pass, so that’s a solid deal. You’ll need a verified .edu email address or other proof of college enrollment to be eligible.

You’ll need to hurry if you’re interested, though. The offer expires at 11:59PM PT tonight. It’s worth noting the MasterClass subscription will automatically renew in a year unless you cancel before then.

In this article: student, shonda shimes, spike lee, hans zimmer, gordon ramsay, serena williams, offer, masterclass, bob iger, margaret atwood, commerce, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

View
PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr