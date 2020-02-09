MasterClass is offering college students a year of courses for $1

If you’re a college student in the US who can’t just get enough of learning, you might be interested to learn you can get a year of access to MasterClass for just a dollar (via CNET). The service offers video tutorials from dozens of notable people who’ve found huge success in their fields, including Margaret Atwood, Bob Iger, Shonda Rhimes, Gordon Ramsay, Spike Lee, Hans Zimmer and Serena Williams.

A different kind of school year calls for a different kind of school. Today only, U.S. college students can get one year of MasterClass for $1. https://t.co/nbK9DD0hsp



Offer valid 9/17/20 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT or while supplies last. Terms and restrictions apply. pic.twitter.com/Icj6xEDcB0 — MasterClass (@masterclass) September 17, 2020

Each class consists of around 20 lessons lasting about 10 minutes each, along with a workbook. It usually costs $180 for a one-year subscription to the All-Access Pass, so that’s a solid deal. You’ll need a verified .edu email address or other proof of college enrollment to be eligible.