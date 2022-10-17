As part of its ambitious electric vehicle plans, Mercedes has taken the wraps off its latest model, the EQE SUV — along with a bonus high-performance AMG version. Highlights of the new models include slippery aerodynamics, a large 90.6 kWh battery and very quick 0-62MPH times on the AMG model.

Mercedes calls the EQE SUV a "multipurpose variant of the EQE executive sedan" that launched recently. As such it looks very much like an SUV version of the EQE, though it's actually 3.5 inches shorter than the sedan. Size-wise, it's somewhere between the EQ-B and EQS SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz

It's one of the more aerodynamic SUVs out there, with a very slippery 0.26 coefficient of drag — even with the running boards. Along with the large 90.6 kWh battery, that helps contribute to an expected 342 miles of WLTP range (likely less on the EPA scale). Mercedes didn't detail power or performance on the regular EQE model, but instead talks about battery efficiency, thermal cooling, energy recovery, noise and vibration comfort and more in its extremely detailed press release.

The interior has a mix of natural and synthetic materials like NeoTex and leather. Front and center is a curved Hyperscreen that features three separate displays for the infotainment system, vehicle controls and more. The automaker said it has now integrated more streaming services (Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music) into the MBUX infotainment system. There's also a front passenger display that's designed to allow the front passenger to watch TV without distracting the driver.

Mercedes-Benz

The AMG version is Mercedes first performance SUV, and takes everything on the regular EQE to 11. The front and rear motors put out 617HP, or up to 677 from a boost function with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package. The Race Start feature lets you put full power to the wheels (complete with sound emitted inside and outside the vehicle), getting from 0-62 MPH in 3.5 seconds.

Other performance features on the AMG include an AMG-adapted air suspension, lowered ride height settings for Sport and Sport+ modes, an active anti-roll bar, carbon-ceramic front brakes and rear-axle steering as standard.

Mercedes-Benz

Some exterior touches include digital headlights that project the Mercedes and AMG logos when the vehicle is shut off, large 21 and 22 inch wheels and an AMG logo on the hood in place of the usual Mercedes one. Inside, lucky buyers can choose from four interior options, with leather seating as standard. The Hyperscreen also gets custom AMG graphics, including a performance readout in the center display.

More details for the EQE like powertrain options will be announced closer to launch. Mercedes-Benz didn't detail pricing or availability, but did say that the standard version of the EQE SUV will start production in December at its US facility in Alabama. Unlike the EQS SUV that starts at $100,000, the EQE SUV may have a shot at getting under the $80,000 threshold to quality for a $7,500 federal tax credit.