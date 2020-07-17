'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will have an in-game store for mods

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a seriously big game — one physical version will be available on 10 DVDs, after all. You’ll be able to navigate a simulation of the entire planet and it’ll incorporate live, real-world flight and weather data. It also has a shared-world multiplayer system that Asobo Studio says can handle hundreds of thousands of planes at a time.

But if you’re still yearning for more, you’ll be able to buy add-ons for planes, airports and more through an in-game marketplace for the first time in the series. The development team said the franchise’s modding community “has been incredibly vibrant, delighting simmers with their creativity for many years.” Only approved creators can sell their add-ons in the marketplace, though. You’ll need to apply for access if you want to hawk your wares there and there’s no charge to sign up.