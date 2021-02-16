'Microsoft Flight Simulator' update brings better UK and Ireland visuals

The third major Microsoft Flight Simulator world update has arrived and, following upgrades for the Japan and US regions , it's the UK and Ireland's turn for a makeover. The patch adds high-res 3D photogrammetry to London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge and Oxford, along with five airports that have been recreated by hand: Barra, Liverpool, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton and Out Skerries.

Asobo Studio has brought "visual and logistical improvements" to 85 other airports and updated digital elevation data throughout the UK. You can expect to see enhancements to regional architecture, such as manors, castles, churches and Victorian homes (and, apparently, drive-thrus). The developers have touched up dozens of landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Premier League stadiums, Blarney Castle and the Forth bridges.

The World Update III also adds three new activities to the game, including an Iconic Flight in the Northern Isles and two landing challenges. The free patch is available now. Although Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently only available on PC, Xbox Series X/S players can take to the virtual skies this summer.