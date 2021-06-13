'Microsoft Flight Simulator' touches down on Xbox Series X/S on July 27th

A free 'Top Gun Maverick' expansion is coming in November.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.13.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 13th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, e3 2021, asobo studio, xbox series x, microsoft flight simulator, xbox series s, xbox, xbox game pass, flight simulator
'Flight Simulator' Boeing Dreamliner
Microsoft

Xbox Series X/S owners who've been looking to take to the virtual skies can do just that when Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on the consoles on July 27th. The developers are promising "the same level of depth as the PC version," with features like a live weather system that aims to match real-world conditions. 

If you're an Xbox Game Pass member, you can preinstall Flight Simulator on your console. However, given that the PC install size is 83GB, you might want to wait and save your previous storage space for other games in the meantime.

Asobo Studio has been rolling out frequent World Updates that add extra detail to certain regions. So far, there have been updates for the US, UK and Ireland, Japan, France and Benelux. Another free expansion was revealed during Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase: a Top Gun Maverick update is on the way. It'll arrive on the same day as the movie, which has been delayed to November 19th.

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget