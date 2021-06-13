'Microsoft Flight Simulator' touches down on Xbox Series X/S on July 27th

Xbox Series X/S owners who've been looking to take to the virtual skies can do just that when Microsoft Flight Simulator lands on the consoles on July 27th. The developers are promising "the same level of depth as the PC version," with features like a live weather system that aims to match real-world conditions.

If you're an Xbox Game Pass member, you can preinstall Flight Simulator on your console. However, given that the PC install size is 83GB, you might want to wait and save your previous storage space for other games in the meantime.

Asobo Studio has been rolling out frequent World Updates that add extra detail to certain regions. So far, there have been updates for the US, UK and Ireland, Japan, France and Benelux. Another free expansion was revealed during Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase: a Top Gun Maverick update is on the way. It'll arrive on the same day as the movie, which has been delayed to November 19th.