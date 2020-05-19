Microsoft's Lists is a powerful to-do app for businesses

Microsoft needs to keep businesses using its software, and is announcing a bunch of updates to its tools at its virtual Build conference today. Among these is a new Lists app that the company is describing as a “smart tracking app across Microsoft 365.” It builds off the existing feature in SharePoint, and will let you track progress and data to organize your teams, potentially making the company’s offerings more streamlined and productive.
According to Microsoft, Lists “makes it simple to create, share and track data and information,” and will offer features like issue tracking and status reporting from within Teams and SharePoint. The integration with Teams, for example, will let you create lists directly within the collaboration platform and allow for group members to chat on individual list items. You can also add existing lists to Teams channels if you don’t want to start one from scratch in a chat, and see lists even in calendar, cards or grid views.