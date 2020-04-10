Latest in Gear

Image credit: Motorola

The Morning After: 'Saturday Night Live' is planning a remote episode

Sketch comedy via Zoom.
Engadget
27m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

View
Apple makes some of its originals available for free

Apple makes some of its originals available for free

View
The best games for PC

The best games for PC

View
What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

What’s good about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr