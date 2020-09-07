Latest in Gear

Image credit: Orange Slovakia

Motorola's budget G9 Plus leaks with a 64-megapixel camera and big battery

It features a hole-punch front camera and 1080p display for around $300.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
49m ago
Motorola G9 smartphone
Orange Slovakia

Motorola’s latest leak shows how its budget smartphones are offering pretty decent value. The entry-level Moto G9 Plus (appearing in an Orange Slovakia listing, via Roland Quandt) has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main camera, along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery — all for €255, or about $300.

It also comes with a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and Android 10. On the front left corner, there’s a hole-punch selfie camera, though no mention of its resolution.

The G9 Plus would be Motorola’s third G9 phone following the $170 G9 Play and very similar G9. The latter device features a notch selfie camera and 48-megapixel camera. It also follows Motorola’s very decent-looking mid-range $500 Moto One 5G, with a Snapdragon 765 processor and 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

That model, along with the G9 Plus, shows that the company is doing strong work in the low- to mid-range category — even if its high-end phones like the Edge Plus aren’t setting the world on fire.

In this article: Motorola, G9, smartphone, entry-level, 64-megapixel camera, 5, 000 mAh battery, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
