Motorola's budget G9 Plus leaks with a 64-megapixel camera and big battery

Motorola’s latest leak shows how its budget smartphones are offering pretty decent value. The entry-level Moto G9 Plus (appearing in an Orange Slovakia listing, via Roland Quandt) has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main camera, along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery — all for €255, or about $300.

It also comes with a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and Android 10. On the front left corner, there’s a hole-punch selfie camera, though no mention of its resolution.