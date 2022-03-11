Netflix's ad-supported plan isn't working on Apple TV devices

If you're an Apple TV user who was considering switching to Netflix's new ad-supported plan, it might be best to hold off for now. The more budget-friendly version of the service (the "Basic with ads" tier) currently isn't supported on Apple TV devices, including the new Apple TV 4K unit.

“Basic with ads plan support on tvOS is not available at launch but coming soon," Netflix told Variety . As spotted by 9to5Mac , a Netflix support page notes that you'll only be able to watch Netflix on Apple TV if you're subscribed to the Basic, Standard or Premium tiers. Otherwise, you'll need to access Netflix through a different device.

Netflix didn't explain why the Basic with ads plan doesn't work on Apple TV as yet, but it seems a bit of an oversight. It originally planned to start offering that $7 per month tier in early 2023, but it moved the timeline up to this month . It wanted to get out of the gate before Disney+ launches its ad-supported plan in December .

As of today, Netflix's ad-supported plan is live in the UK, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. It became available in Canada and Mexico on Tuesday. Beyond the inclusion of ads, the plan has some other downgrades from Netflix's higher tiers, such as video resolution maxing out at 720p (the same as the ad-free Basic plan), some content being unavailable and a lack of offline viewing.