Nintendo lets Japanese gamers build their own Joy-Con color schemes

Nintendo has been known for its penchant for colorful hardware since it launched the Play It Loud series of Game Boys in 1995. The Switch is no exception -- the console’s Joy-Con controllers and straps come in a variety of eye-popping colors. The company is now letting new Switch customers create their own made-to-order color scheme bundles -- at least in Japan. This will help gamers achieve the style they want without forcing them to buy extra Joy-Cons -- plus, the Joy-Con straps are available in some exclusive colors.

Customizing and ordering a bundle is a multi-step process. Japanese gamers can select from either the original Switch or the new version with the improved battery. If they choose the former, they get a ¥3,000 voucher (about $30) to make up for the less impressive battery life. Next, Nintendo presents 10 color options for left and right Joy-Cons and seven options for straps. Several add-ons are also available -- such as microSD cards, pre-loaded games and Pro Controllers -- so gamers are all set to play as soon as their Switch comes in the mail.