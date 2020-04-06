Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo lets Japanese gamers build their own Joy-Con color schemes

Customers can pick a Switch console, specific Joy-Con colors and more.
Marc DeAngelis
30m ago
Nintendo Switch Custom Bundle
Nintendo

Nintendo has been known for its penchant for colorful hardware since it launched the Play It Loud series of Game Boys in 1995. The Switch is no exception -- the console’s Joy-Con controllers and straps come in a variety of eye-popping colors. The company is now letting new Switch customers create their own made-to-order color scheme bundles -- at least in Japan. This will help gamers achieve the style they want without forcing them to buy extra Joy-Cons -- plus, the Joy-Con straps are available in some exclusive colors.

Customizing and ordering a bundle is a multi-step process. Japanese gamers can select from either the original Switch or the new version with the improved battery. If they choose the former, they get a ¥3,000 voucher (about $30) to make up for the less impressive battery life. Next, Nintendo presents 10 color options for left and right Joy-Cons and seven options for straps. Several add-ons are also available -- such as microSD cards, pre-loaded games and Pro Controllers -- so gamers are all set to play as soon as their Switch comes in the mail.

While it’s disappointing that this option is only available in Japan, it’s a welcome solution. If gamers wanted a color scheme other than the all-black or red-and-blue ones that are available at retail, they would have to buy at least one new set of Joy-Cons, which cost $80. Even then, those only come with black straps -- Nintendo’s new ordering system lets gamers choose from a variety of stap colors. We don’t know if similar options will be available outside of Japan, but it would probably be a smart decision for the company -- as would making some much-requested transparent Joy-Cons.

