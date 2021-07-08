Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds arrive on August 17th

Nothing, the hardware startup from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially unveiled its first product: the Ear 1 wireless earbuds. If you've been following the teasers, you're probably familiar with the buds by now. Nothing already revealed the $99 price tag, pitting them against affordable rivals like the Amazon Echo Buds, OnePlus Buds and Google's Pixel Buds A; showed off the transparent design; and detailed the active-noise cancellation (ANC), which relies on a three-microphone setup. All that was really left was the release date and some gaps around specs, which are getting filled in today.

The Ear 1 will initially be available online at nothing.tech as part of a limited drop on July 31st starting at 9AM ET. They'll formally launch on August 17th in 45 countries including the US, Canada and the UK via the Nothing website and at select retailers.

Nothing

As for those specs, the earbuds feature an 11.6mm driver paired with software and hardware from Teenage Engineering, best known for its portable music creation tools like the OP-1 and OP-Z. There are two ANC settings to choose from: Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like an airplane. Whereas Transparency mode lets you switch off ANC altogether.

What's more, Nothing claims that its Clear Voice Technology can reduce background noise like wind during calls. As is the norm, the accompanying app lets you tweak audio and EQ presets, and includes features like "find my earbud" and gesture control customization.

Nothing

The battery life lasts around 5.7 hours, slightly more than the 5 hours offered by Amazon's Echo Buds, though that will fluctuate based on the audio settings. Nothing says you can expect up to 34 hours with the charging case. Extras include in-ear detection and fast-pairing with Android devices. The buds are also splash and water resistant.