NVIDIA wants to make video calls better with AI

The company says Maxine’s video compression can reduce the bandwidth needed for calls by 90 percent versus H.264 compression. As such, video calls could vacuum up much less of your data in the near future.

Maxine uses NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU acceleration and it runs in the cloud. So, you won’t exactly need one of NVIDIA’s latest graphics cards to harness these features if your video calling app of choice enables them. They should work on any device.

Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have some of these features already, but tapping into the Maxine platform could help them improve those functions. AI developers, startups, its software partners and makes of video calling apps can now apply for early access to Maxine.