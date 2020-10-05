Latest in Gear

Image credit: NVIDIA

NVIDIA wants to make video calls better with AI

Its Maxine platform can reduce bandwidth and improve audio and video quality.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The face alignment feature in the NVIDIA Maxine platform.
NVIDIA

Video calling has become more common than ever following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help your calls look and sound better, NVIDIA has unveiled an AI-powered suite of tools that video call app developers can tap into.

NVIDIA Maxine powers a range of features including resolution upscaling and background noise removal. It can adjust your camera’s focus to place you in the center of the frame, reorientate your face and add virtual backgrounds. You can also have an AI avatar replace your face on calls, while Maxine offers real-time closed captioning and translation through NVIDIA Jarvis.

The company says Maxine’s video compression can reduce the bandwidth needed for calls by 90 percent versus H.264 compression. As such, video calls could vacuum up much less of your data in the near future.

Maxine uses NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU acceleration and it runs in the cloud. So, you won’t exactly need one of NVIDIA’s latest graphics cards to harness these features if your video calling app of choice enables them. They should work on any device.

Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have some of these features already, but tapping into the Maxine platform could help them improve those functions. AI developers, startups, its software partners and makes of video calling apps can now apply for early access to Maxine.

In this article: nvidia, video calling, videocalls, video calls, videocalling, nvidia maxine, nvidiamaxine, tensor core, tensorcore, noise reduction, noisereduction, upscaling, covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

View
An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

View
'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

View
NVIDIA's RTX A6000 and A40 are its new pro-grade GPUs

NVIDIA's RTX A6000 and A40 are its new pro-grade GPUs

View
Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr