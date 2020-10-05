NVIDIA wants to make video calls better with AI

Video calling has become more common than ever following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help your calls look and sound better, NVIDIA has unveiled an AI-powered suite of tools that video call app developers can tap into.
NVIDIA Maxine powers a range of features including resolution upscaling and background noise removal. It can adjust your camera’s focus to place you in the center of the frame, reorientate your face and add virtual backgrounds. You can also have an AI avatar replace your face on calls, while Maxine offers real-time closed captioning and translation through NVIDIA Jarvis.