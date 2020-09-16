Facebook to stop selling Oculus Rift S next spring as it bets on Quest 2

With the Oculus Quest 2 positioned as the ideal $299 VR headset, one that can work completely standalone and connected to a PC, what’s the point of the Oculus Rift S? It seems that Facebook has had the same thought. The company plans to stop selling the Rift S sometime next spring, Oculus representatives said in a media briefing. Instead, the company will be positioning the Quest 2 as its flagship offering.

It’s hard not to see why. The Rift S was a tough sell when it was announced — for $399 you got a middling headset that wasn’t nearly as exciting as the original Quest for the same price. And in many ways, it felt like a step back from the sleek design of the original Oculus Rift. Once Facebook announced Oculus Link for the Quest, which allowed it to work as a PC VR headset, the Rift S seemed even more useless.