This $15 art program specializes in digital painting

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

There are many programs for digital art, ranging from Adobe Illustrator to Clip Studio Paint, and each has its pros and cons. However, while all-purpose software offers a breadth of functionality that’s perfect for beginners, they sometimes lack the specialized tools that a more advanced user requires.

If you’re specifically interested in digital painting, you’ll want a tool that’s designed with your use case in mind. That’s where Paintstorm Studio comes in. This beloved program comes with myriad lifelike brushes, and it’s on sale now for only $15 .

Whether you’re a photorealist or an impressionist, Paintstorm Studio is designed to give you all the brush options you need to achieve your next masterpiece. You'll have full control of your brush options, including bristle brushes of any kind. You can input parameters to bind the perspective of your piece and use the dynamic interface to make global changes for opacity, color and more. Most notably, Paintstorm’s brushes can take an underlayer’s color while blending, kind of like painting in real life.

With Paintstorm Studio, you can also control your mask brushes to give another layer of customization to your art. You can even assign hotkeys to individual brushes to give yourself a menu of tested favorites that you'll always quickly have on hand. That definitely beats swapping brushes in real life, and there’s no mess involved at the end. These unique features earned Paintstorm Studio 4.1 out of five stars on the App Store, while Creative Bloq calls it "The best digital art software for creatives in 2021."

With a lifetime subscription, you only have to pay for this specialized program once, so you don’t have to worry about monthly fees or planned obsolescence. Start working on your next digital painting with Paintstorm Studio , now on sale for $15, or 21 percent off.

Prices subject to change.