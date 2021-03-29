Peloton is adding Verzuz battle playlists

Verzuz, the livestreaming battle series that Triller bought this month , is coming to Peloton. Peloton Verzuz will feature the music of two artists during fitness classes. The first of those takes place at 7PM ET on Monday with songs from Brandy and Monica, who faced off in the most infamous Verzuz battle to date.

Keeping in with the spirit of Verzuz, Peloton is adding a little friendly competition to the mix. Using Peloton's tag system , you'll be able to decide whether you're on team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica to determine which artist has the superior music catalog. Other matchups between Brandy and Monica will take place on March 31st and April 1st.