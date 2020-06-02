Peloton’s workout app comes to Apple TV

The Peloton app is officially available on Apple TV, giving quarantined gym-goers more options for home exercise as coronavirus concerns linger. While the digital fitness company might be best known for its fitness equipment like bikes and treadmills, its app offers streamable classes for several activities, some of which don’t require equipment. For example, you can use the Peloton app to do yoga or strength training in your living room.

If you’re new to Peloton, you can download the app and try it free for 30 days. After that, a digital membership is $12.99 per month.