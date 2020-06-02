Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Peloton

Peloton’s workout app comes to Apple TV

There’s yet another way to turn your living room into a gym.
Ann Smajstrla
57m ago
A person works out at home using the Peloton app.
Peloton

The Peloton app is officially available on Apple TV, giving quarantined gym-goers more options for home exercise as coronavirus concerns linger. While the digital fitness company might be best known for its fitness equipment like bikes and treadmills, its app offers streamable classes for several activities, some of which don’t require equipment. For example, you can use the Peloton app to do yoga or strength training in your living room.

If you’re new to Peloton, you can download the app and try it free for 30 days. After that, a digital membership is $12.99 per month.

It’s kind of surprising that the app hasn’t been available before now, especially considering that the Peloton app became available on Android TV in April and had been available on Fire TV and Chromecast even longer. But the addition makes sense -- while the virus has hit other companies hard, Peloton has done well. Subscriptions surged in April and the company’s revenue rose 66 percent in its latest quarter, showing the appetite for in-home exercise is unsurprisingly strong right now.

