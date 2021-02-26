‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ will be a PS Plus freebie with a catch

After Sony’s latest State of Play stream , it’s clear why the company announced the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus members a couple of days later than usual. Final Fantasy VII Remake headlines the March lineup. At State of Play, Sony showed off the PS5 version of the game, which will have upgraded graphics, higher framerates, other improvements and a DLC episode.

But here’s the rub. If you claim FF7 Remake through PS Plus, you won’t get a free upgrade. You'll still need to buy the current game for the upgrade or pay directly for the PS5 version, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The other games on the March slate look solid. First-person puzzle game Maquette is intriguing, with its recursive, mind-bending riddles requiring some out-of-the-box thinking. If you get stuck, you can call on the console’s Game Help feature for guidance. Like Bugsnax and Destruction AllStars , Maquette is making its debut as a PS Plus freebie for PS5 owners. It'll also be available on PS4 and Steam next week.

You’ll also get your hands on a pair of shooters: PS4 third-person survival game Remnant: From The Ashes and PS VR title Farpoint . Meanwhile, Destruction AllStars remains on the list for a second month . Sony will update the PS Plus offerings with these games on Tuesday, March 2nd, and they’ll remain up for grabs until April 5th.