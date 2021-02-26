‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ will be a PS Plus freebie with a catch

After Sony’s latest , it’s clear why the company the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus members a couple of days later than usual. headlines the March lineup. At State of Play, Sony the PS5 version of the game, which will have upgraded graphics, higher framerates, other improvements and a DLC episode.
But here’s the rub. If you claim FF7 Remake through PS Plus, you won’t get a free upgrade. You'll still need to buy the current game for the upgrade or pay directly for the PS5 version, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
The other games on the March slate look solid. First-person puzzle game Maquette is intriguing, with its recursive, mind-bending riddles requiring some out-of-the-box thinking. If you get stuck, you can call on the console’s Game Help feature for guidance. Like and , Maquette is making its debut as a PS Plus freebie for PS5 owners. It'll also be available on PS4 and Steam next week.
You’ll also get your hands on a pair of shooters: PS4 third-person survival game Remnant: From The Ashes and PS VR title . Meanwhile, Destruction AllStars remains on the list . Sony will update the PS Plus offerings with these games on Tuesday, March 2nd, and they’ll remain up for grabs until April 5th.
You have until March 1st to snag the other games , and . There’s plenty to look forward to as well. PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim the PS5 version of the long, long-overdue Oddworld: Soulstorm at no extra cost when it’s .