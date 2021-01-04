Forgotten PS1 game 'Magic Castle' finally emerges two decades later

It might have taken more than 20 years, but a game intended for the original PlayStation has at last made its way into the world. A group of Japanese developers worked on Magic Castle for eight months in the late '90s. They used Sony’s Net Yaroze, a system with which hobbyists could make games for the console. The team sent the RPG to several publishers, but most didn't bite.
Sony showed interest, but it wanted the developers to ditch their game and move to a different project. The team rejected the offer and later disbanded. And so the unfinished Magic Castle stayed on the shelf for over 20 years. Until now.