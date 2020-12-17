Atom SQ review: An affordable and powerful companion for Studio One

The new $250 Atom SQ attempts to address these concerns while also striking something of a more unique and flexible profile. It’s larger, more platform agnostic and, at the risk of spoiling the rest of this review, almost a no-brainer for any Studio One user.

I want to set one thing straight: I am not a Studio One user. And this is not a review of Studio One. I have been learning it over the last couple of months as part of this review and as research for another story, but I am primarily an Ableton user. And until this summer I had not used Studio One at all. This review instead is focused on the hardware of the SQ and its integration with Studio One and other DAWs.

So with that out of the way, let’s take a look at said hardware. The Atom SQ is pretty compact. Not nearly as small as the OG Atom, but still quite portable. It would easily fit in a bag and is comparable to Elektron’s Model lineup in terms of size and weight, even if the shape is a little different. Connectivity-wise there’s not much here, just a USB-C port. Obviously, when the entire point of a controller is its tight ties to a DAW there’s not much need for other ports, but with the growing interest in hardware instruments a TRS MIDI jack would have been nice.

Terrence O'Brien / Engadget

Even though the body is all plastic, it still feels solid. I probably wouldn’t subject it to the rigors of tour life, but it should easily survive trips to Starbucks or the occasional family vacation. The knobs, pads and buttons are all quality components. I’ve certainly experienced better, but I’ve also used far worse. My complaints are mostly minor: the pads are a bit stiff and the encoders can be slow when changing things like filter cutoff or anything else you might want to manipulate live. But none of these are deal-breakers.

The screen, too, is decent enough and the viewing angles are solid. You’re not watching movies on this thing, obviously; it’s just there to offer visual feedback for changing settings and parameters. Its size is a bit of a limiting factor, though. While you won’t have any issues navigating menus on the device, finding your way around Studio One’s larger interface is a bit of a struggle. It can’t quite match the size and scope of what you’d find on Abelton’s Push 2, but it’s also less than a third of the price. That being said, it’s entirely possible to use Ableton Live from a Push and never look at your computer screen. I’m not convinced that you could accomplish that with Studio One and an Atom SQ. Still, someone more familiar with the software might fare better than me.

The large horizontal multifunction touchstrip has a matte, but pleasingly smooth finish and the feedback from the row of LEDs above it is welcome. That said, its placement makes it a bit awkward for use as a pitch or mod wheel. And you can only really change its function before you launch your DAW from the settings on the device itself. There are pressure-sensitive plus and minus buttons on the left that default to pitch modulation, but applying just the right amount of force can be difficult.

Terrence O'Brien / Engadget

Navigating the various functions of the SQ took some getting used to, but that has more to do with my lack of familiarity with Studio One. When I connected to Ableton Live I had an easier time. And the controller does map pretty well to Live 10 right out of the box. The integration isn’t nearly as deep as it is with Studio One, but it’s still pretty robust.

The transport controls on the left all work as expected and there’s a handful of clearly labeled shift functions for both Ableton and Studio One. When using the SQ with Studio One you can quickly add chord and arpeggiator effects to an instrument track which is helpful, though you’ll need to reach for your mouse to actually edit their parameters. It also puts Melodyne (a pitch and timing correction tool, sort of like Autotune) just a press away. There are eight lettered buttons on the left above the transport controls. By default they change the octave of the pads, but they can be programmed to control almost anything you want. And in Studio One they have shift functions that allow you to quickly select, copy, paste and duplicate parts and patterns.

The main four modes on the controller -- Song, Inst (or “instrument”), Editor, User -- are relatively self explanatory. Song mode is where you set your tempo, zoom in and out, loop selections of your song, or mute and solo instruments. It’s also, slightly confusingly, where you add effects to channels. Instrument is where you browse your plugins, change their parameters, add chord and arp effects, as well as add patterns and parts. There’s also a note repeat tool, which is great for adding pulsing basslines, and a scale mode for those of us who aren’t so strong on the theory front. Editor has a bunch of tools for editing your arrangement, including quantization options, transpose features and time shifting capabilities. Lastly, User is where you’ll find Melodyne, various viewing modes and some performance focused features.