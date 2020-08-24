‘PUBG Mobile’ is getting a massive update and new esports tournament

Since its release over two years ago, PUBG Mobile has become one of the biggest mobile games today. That growth is continuing with a large-scale 1.0 update that ushers in a “new era of gameplay” and a new esports tournament, game creators announced Monday in a livestream.
The update drops on September 8th. In the meantime, PUBG Mobile creators disclosed a few details of what players can expect. PUBG Mobile 1.0 will see enhanced graphics for more realistic gameplay that creators called “unprecedented” for a mobile game. These include improvements to characters, the addition of particles, smoke, muzzle flashes and air blasts, and new shading, lighting and details in environments. UX upgrades include a new interactive lobby. The social, game and store functions have been organized into pages that can be accessed from the lobby in a “simple and clean” interface.