Game developers say they're working longer hours due to the pandemic

Ahead of the all-digital “GDC Summer,” the Game Developers Conference polled nearly 2,500 game developers to get a sense of COVID-19’s impact on the industry. In a report published today, GDC shared its findings. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, less than 10 percent of developers polled said they were laid off or furloughed. While one-third saw business decline, another third saw business increase.
About one-third of the developers polled say their games have been delayed. That’s not entirely surprising. We’ve already learned that Mafia: Definitive Edition and Cyberpunk 2077 have been pushed back, and Sony put The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR on hold.