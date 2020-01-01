Qatar’s contact tracing app put over one million people’s info at risk

Contact tracing apps have the potential to slow the spread of COVID-19. But without proper security safeguards, some fear they could put users’ data and sensitive info at risk. Until now, that threat has been theoretical. Today, Amnesty International reports that a flaw in Qatar’s contact tracing app put the personal information of more than one million people at risk.
The flaw, now fixed, made info like names, national IDs, health status and location data vulnerable to cyberattacks. Amnesty’s Security Lab discovered the flaw on May 21st and says authorities fixed it on May 22nd. The vulnerability had to do with QR codes that included sensitive info. The update stripped some of that data from the QR codes and added a new layer of authentication to prevent foul play.