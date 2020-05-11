‘Apex Legends’ developers’ new studio embraces remote work

Two key Respawn Entertainment developers have started a new game studio called Gravity Well, with a focus on fostering a healthy work environment. Drew McCoy and Jon Shiring have worked on major titles over the last decade-plus -- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, the Titanfall games and Apex Legends -- so whatever they're cooking up will surely be worth paying attention to.
McCoy was executive producer on Apex Legends and Shiring was lead programmer. They left Respawn to create a studio centered around how they want to make games, according to McCoy.