Samsung begins offering support requests via WhatsApp in India

With the COVID-19 crisis continuing unabated in India, more folks than ever are relying on their smartphone. At the same time, the pandemic means it’s not easy to get help if you have a technical problem. With all that in mind, Samsung has introduced Customer Care for WhatsApp, an ultra-popular service in India.

It will be available on Samsung’s WhatsApp support number (1800-5-SAMSUNG) from 9AM to 6PM, seven days a week. “[Users] can seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service center locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products they have just bought,” the company said.